Bucks authority announces plans to turn old Aylesbury council building into 46-home development

Bucks Council has announced plans to turn one of its old buildings in Aylesbury into a housing development.

Councillors agreed today (7 May), to transforming the old county offices in Walton Street into a 46-home estate.

A developer has been selected to create the new neighbourhood in Aylesbury’s town centre. Bucks Council revealed the project is part of its £5 million regeneration strategy for the town centre.

The old buildings will be turned into housing

Also announced today are plans to use the former Gala Bingo Hall site on the High Street as a temporary hub for businesses and a public space.

Once the building is ready, businesses can use the area to trade, before the council finds permanent spots for the companies.

Bucks Council wants to use the site to link the High Street and the Exchange, to allow residents to move quickly between two hotspots.

Previously planning permission was granted for a similar housing project, but it expired, with the council blaming market conditions.

Bucks Council has also noted that smaller work to regenerate central Aylesbury has already started with work beginning on upgrading lighting and power supply in Market Square and making permanent some pedestrianised street arrangements that were introduced during the pandemic.

Councillor Rachael Matthews said: “The Gala Bingo site has been sitting empty for years and is in a key location at the heart of the town. It’s always been earmarked for regeneration so it’s great news that we’re in a position to move plans forward for the site. Likewise, it’s also now many years since Old County Offices were vacated and I’m really pleased we’re now in a position to create attractive new homes in the town centre that will be developed in this heritage site.