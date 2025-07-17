Motion launched calling for Bucks Council to address water and sewage systems after series of major incidents

A motion has been submitted to Bucks Council calling for it to address the county’s current water systems.

With Buckinghamshire in the midst of an extremely hot summer many of its water structures have come under greater pressure.

It is believed the hot weather could be linked to bursts that have caused traffic chaos and water pressure shortages in north Buckinghamshire.

A water shortage affected households in Winslow and surrounding villages for four to five days last week.

A burst water main has caused traffic chaos this morning

Near Great Missenden a burst water main has led to a road closure with response teams saying it might take as long as 10 days to make the route safe.

Prior to these major incidents a motion was tabled at a council meeting calling on the authority to review the sewage and water systems in place throughout Buckinghamshire.

Councillor Robin Stuchbury, who tabled the motion which can be viewed here, referenced concerns around the Maids Moreton’s water infrastructure as a reason why the project is needed.

A legal challenge has been lodged by a conservation charity opposing an approved 170-home development set to be built by the village.

Robin Stuchbury wants the council to address sewage issues within his area. Pic: Charlie Smith/LDRS

The motion references concerns on whether the water network can match the increased housing demands Aylesbury Vale is expected to meet. The area remains subject to the Vale of Aylesbury Local Plan 2013-2033 (VALP) to build 30,000 in a 20-year time period in the region.

The motion states that Bucks Council should “hold detailed consultation meetings with all water and sewerage providers with all water and sewage providers requiring a defined roadmap and commitment to investment provide adequate capacity for the overall housing targets and annual housing requirements.”

It is hoped that the adoption of the motion would help ensure no developments are greenlit in Aylesbury Vale without the authority being confident they will not have a detrimental impact on existing sewage networks. The councillors behind the motion want their recommendations to be included within the council’s next development plan.

Councillor Stuchbury also said that the Buckingham area did not have the ‘capacity’ to add the 1,200 homes currently being built in the area to existing sewage systems. He said: “I cannot be right if these works do not operate properly.”