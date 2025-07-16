Tankers deployed after Aylesbury Vale town and villages are left without water

An Anglian Water tanker in Winslow on Monday. Photo by Charles Close

Tankers have been deployed across Aylesbury Vale and a collection point has been set up to address water shortages affecting households.

Since Friday, homes in Winslow, Whitchurch, Oving, and other surrounding neighbourhoods have been without water.

Anglian Water has deployed tankers with thousands of gallons of water and set up a bottle collection point in response to the issue.

According to the area’s water provider, numerous households contacted its team regarding low water pressures which were affecting their abilities to shower and access clean water.

In response a water collection point was set up in Greyhound Lane car park on Monday and is available to residents until 10pm today. Anglian Water has confirmed it will be available to residents until the issue has been resolved.

Anglian Water also told The Bucks Herald that residents on its ‘priority register’ were delivered water bottles directly.

It is believed the issue was caused by bursts and leaks within the water network covering the cluster of households on Friday. But Anglian Water has said inspections carried out by its team have revealed that the issue “is not a straightforward burst, required further investigation”.

However, the company has been criticised for not acting soon enough and taking too long to establish the worst-affected households and the identity of the problem.

Buckingham and Bletchley MP Callum Anderson wrote in an open letter to the company that the “customer service and communication provided by Anglian Water had fallen well short of what my constituents expect and deserve”.

Resident, Charles Close was concerned that by communicating through updates on its website the company’s updates may not reach older and the most vulnerable residents in the community.

Bucks Councillor Phil Gomm said the company could have been quicker to act and speculated that the sheer volume of calls from different villages may have made identifying the source of the problem more difficult.

A spokesperson for Anglian Water said: “As our leakage teams worked over the weekend to find the issue it became clear that the cause wasn't a straightforward burst, and we needed further investigation to find out what was behind the issues people were seeing.

“That's when we deployed tankers to pump more water directly into the network, which is part of our alternative water supply strategy to keep people on water (even if it is at a lower pressure than normal).”

They added: “Our team now believe they know what's causing the problems and they are now focused on fixing it as soon as possible.”

It is feared with increased housing being built in north Buckinghamshire, plus the effects of climate change, much work needs to be completed in the area to avoid similar issues occurring in the future.

Councillor Gomm said: “They started having burst pipes all over the place and that is down to the change of weather: the heat, the dryness. A lot of the pipes tend to move in the clay as the clay moves and it pops the pipes. But this was extreme. Because it happened in Winslow, Oving, Pitchcott too. It’s going to happen again and again. The water network needs upgrading drastically. Some of it is still old pipes and they’re just old and not adequate.”

He added that Bucks Council is working on a new process that will allow it to act more quickly and effectively if a similar incident happens.