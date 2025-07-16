Police close road by Bucks villages after burst water main as motorists are warned to avoid the area

A burst water main has caused traffic chaos this morning

A burst water main has led to a road becoming flooded in Buckinghamshire forcing police to temporarily close off the route.

A road closure has been set up along a section of the A413 between Aylesbury and Amersham after the water main burst in the early hours of this morning.

Cars cannot access the route by Little Kingshill and Little Missenden. Pictures shared by Thames Valley Police show that the large streams of water have flooded the nearby countryside.

Bucks Council says access is closed off between Paddocks Hospital and Deep Mill Diner and confirmed representatives from Affinity Water are at the scene.

Thames Valley Police has warned due to the high volume of water that has burst through the water system, it could take up to seven days for the issue to be resolved. A spokesperson for the police force said on social media: “Please adjust your routes accordingly unless you're commuting in a kayak!”

One motorist who drove through the area, before the road closure was in place, said “water [was] spraying up like a fountain,” and added that it was like “driving through a river”.

A spokesperson for the council’s Buckinghamshire Highways team said: “Please avoid travelling to the area and use an alternative route where possible.”