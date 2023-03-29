One year has passed since the first Ukrainian refugee was resettled in Buckinghamshire.

Saturday (25 March) was the one-year anniversary of the first person leaving Ukraine to build a new life in the county.

Latest Government figures show that nearly 2,000 visa applications were made by Ukrainians to stay in Buckinghamshire.

Bucks Council headquarters lit in Ukrainian colours in 2022

Since Russia started a full scale war by invading its Eastern European neighbours on 24 February, 2022, millions of Ukrainians have seeked refuge away from persistent shelling and full-blown warfare.

Overall, 1,795 visas had been granted for refugees to stay with sponsors in Buckinghamshire as of February 14 under the Ukraine Sponsorship Scheme.

However, Home Office data reveals that 102 Ukrainian households became unintentionally homeless. In 84 cases the arrangement between the refugees and their host broke down, while 18 families were put in unsuitable housing conditions.

Ivanna was the first Ukrainian to find a home in Bucks, she said: “I am grateful to have an opportunity to stay in the UK during such a difficult time. The UK government and sponsors have been so welcoming and arranged for all possible help one could think of.

"I did not speak English when I arrived to the UK, however there was a lot of help with signing up for English courses which helped me greatly with settling down. Also, I had a lot of support in terms of finding the job opportunities. Our local coordinators are always in close communication too and can assist with any questions that may come up – I feel safe and warmly welcomed.”

Bucks Council has rematched 30 Ukrainian families into new households since asking for residents’ help in November 2022.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said: "I am pleased that Ivanna has been looked after so well during her stay with us in Buckinghamshire. Leaving friends, family, and everything you know is incredibly hard and we remain dedicated to supporting our arriving guests and sponsors through every step of the transition process.