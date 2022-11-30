Homes for Ukraine: New hosts needed for refugees in Bucks as six-month sponsorships end

Bucks Council is looking for new people who can offer a spare room to an individual or family from Ukraine.

The government's Homes for Ukraine scheme was launched in March 2022 to help offer Ukrainian refugees accommodation in the UK, and more than 1,400 guests have arrived so far in Bucks.

Many residents generously offered to host people from Ukraine, providing accommodation, a warm welcome and help with settling into the UK.

County Hall in Aylesbury

While many people are happy to extend their sponsorship agreement to 12 months, for some it isn’t feasible to continue beyond six months – which is why Rematching Sponsors are needed.

A Rematching Sponsor agrees to host an individual guest or family after the ending of their original sponsorship. As the guest or guest family has already been in Bucks, lots of the essential steps to help them settle have already been completed.

As well as providing a spare room, Rematching Sponsors are asked to befriend and welcome their guests, assist them with life in the UK and share local knowledge, help them practise their English language skills and assist them with becoming independent.

Sponsors receive a £350 a month 'thank you' payment for up to 12 months after guests arrive in the UK, and a Sponsor Liaison Officer can help with any queries or issues during the sponsorship.

Rematching is very important as it allows guests to stay in the same community they have already settled in, so children can continue to go to the same school and adults can carry on with any work they have secured.

Bucks Council leader Martin Tett said: “The dreadful war in Ukraine is continuing, and with attacks by Russia on civilian infrastructure like power and water supplies, it is impossible for most refugees to go home.

"Therefore, it is doubly important that we continue to offer our help and hospitality. Existing sponsors have told me that they have found the experience to be hugely rewarding and, in some cases, positively life changing.

“Staying with a Rematching Sponsor helps families avoid temporary accommodation, which normally means moving to a different area with all the disruption to social connections and family life that this would involve.

“With Christmas approaching and with family possibly coming to visit or stay, we know many people may feel reluctant to sign up to be a Rematching Sponsor right now, but please still express your interest to help in the new year and indicate when you would be available so we can plan accordingly.

“If you feel committing to a sponsorship for six months is too much, but you would still like to help, please consider becoming an Emergency or Temporary Sponsor.

"Emergency or Temporary Sponsors can host individual guests or guest families in their household for a short amount of time while an alternative solution is found.

“This short-term fix can prevent unnecessary stays in hotels, potentially many miles from where they are living today, and support already vulnerable children staying at their current school and keeping friends they have made."

To talk to somebody about becoming a Rematching, Emergency or Temporary Sponsor, email [email protected]