Council completes controversial Aylesbury demolition under wider regeneration project

Bucks Council has celebrated the completion of its project creating a new ‘quarter’ in Aylesbury town centre.

Demolition work to create a new walkway in Aylesbury is part of a wider effort the council has made to improve the town centre.

Bucks Council is spending £5m on various schemes improving the facilities and appearance of the town centre.

In November of last year, work began knocking down former ‘Gala Bingo’ building in Aylesbury High Street to make way for the council’s ‘Pavilion Quarter’.

Cllr Julie Ward and Cllr Robert Carington with some of the contractors and regeneration team members who worked on the project.

Bucks Council says the former cinema, which had sat vacant and derelict in recent years was beyond repair, but the former leisure venue was of great sentimental value to some Aylesbury residents.

Local politicians, historians, residents questioned the call to knock down the disused venue and hundreds signed a petition urging the council to reconsider.

The council has used the empty space left by the building to create a new walkway connecting the High Street and the popular Exchange site. Bucks Council says it has also enabled it to extend the Exchange car park which saw its capacity reduced during the demolition.

The new walkway connecting the Exchange and High Street

Bucks Council has also completed other regeneration work in recent months:

-Installing a new power supply service which can be used by market stall vendors.

-A new lighting scheme has been installed in Market Square.

-A deep clean has been completed on the town centre’s statues and monuments.

-Following resurfacing work part of Cambridge Street is permanently pedestrianised again.

-Additional traffic restrictions have been imposed on roads within Kingsbury Square.

-Sparesley used council offices are being converted into a 46-flat apartment complex.

-The council has opened a new wedding venue after rebranding its historic Judges Lodgings building.

Councillor Julie Ward said: "These are really exciting times for Aylesbury and the completion of the first phase of the Pavilion Quarter development allows us to reflect on all the progress being made. The demolition phase of this scheme finishing marks an important milestone and opens up new space in the town centre as we work towards phase two of the Pavilion Quarter project.

"Overall, this demonstrates how the council is driving forward its adopted regeneration strategy for Aylesbury and will boost business and attract new investment into the town, as well as breathe new life into space that was being underused or had lain empty for years."

No date has been provided for when the next phase of work on the ‘Pavilion Quarter’ might begin. Previously the authority had promoted the new area as a new entertainment and cultural district for the town.

Based on other outdoor sites in the UK, the council says it wants the area to act as a space for start-up businesses and performers. Critics of the quarter have pointed to the fact Aylesbury already has a walkway 100m up the road and the car park is still in between the high street and restaurant district.