Petition launched to save former Gala Bingo site in Aylesbury as opposition to council's regeneration plan grows

Residents have joined forces to object to Bucks Council’s plans to demolish the former Gala Bingo building in Aylesbury.

Earlier this month Bucks Council announced plans to knock down what was a former cinema to create a business hub and new walkway connecting the Exchange with Aylesbury High Street.

But at the time of writing more than 500 residents have signed a petition calling for the building to be repurposed rather than knocked down.

The now closed venue has existed in Aylesbury since the 1940s and many older locals fondly remember seeing live music or playing bingo at the High Street site.

The disused building on Aylesbury High Street

Bucks Council has acknowledged the high regard the building is held in locally, but says that it hopes to create an outdoor entertainment space for live music acts following its masterplan.

Reshaping the area in between was promoted as a key part of the council’s £5 million regeneration plans for Aylesbury town centre. Other upgrades are planned for lighting and the authority is increasing the number of pedestrianised areas in the centre. Another big announcement was turning the council buildings in Walton Street into a housing development.

One concern raised by a representative of the campaign group – whose Facebook page and petition can be found online - was that by knocking down a much-loved building the council is taking money away from regenerating other parts of Aylesbury.

A representative said: “The council’s own minutes reveal that the funds to cover the demolition and temporary structures would cost just over £4 million and those funds would be redirected from planned work to be carried out in both Kingsbury and Market Square.”

A previous petition launched in 2018 that called on the council to repurpose the building attracted over 1,500 signatures.

Bucks Council leader, Councillor Martin Tett said: “As part of our wider regeneration plans for Aylesbury, we have agreed an exciting proposal to create a thriving new ‘quarter’ for the town. The intention is to have a mix of business, community and entertainment uses and outdoor space that can be used for music and other events that bring people together in the same way that the Gala Bingo and old cinema did before it. The funding that has been agreed is to cover the cost of creating this new quarter, in addition to other planned town centre improvements.

“Our decision to demolish the old Gala Bingo Hall hasn’t been made lightly, especially when we know that there is great affection for the building. Behind the scenes, we have spent a lot of time exploring potential uses for it and if it would be possible to retain; no viable business case has come forward. Sadly there is almost nothing left of the original cinema interior character and the reality of the structural integrity of the building itself means that the cost of restoring it would be in the millions.

