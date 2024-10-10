Council approves demolition of Gala bingo hall in Aylesbury despite public objections

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bucks Council has approved the demolition of the old Gala Bingo building in Aylesbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former bingo hall, which was previously a live music venue and initially opened as a cinema earlier in the 20th century, has been shut down for years.

Approval of a full demolition of the property was granted on Tuesday (8 October). When the unitary authority first announced plans to knock down the derelict building to make space for an outdoor business district, hundreds of residents objected signing an e-petition to save the much-loved venue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021 Bucks Council confirmed two investors had expressed an interest in reopening the property as a music and arts centre, but no formal bids were ever submitted to the authority.

The disused building on Aylesbury High Street

Bucks Council says that renovating the building would be too expensive and that is why it seeked to destroy the popular property.

However, Aylesbury Town Council is still calling on the unitary authority to show greater transparency regarding the demolition.

A spokesperson for the town council said: “Aylesbury Town Council are still awaiting full costings from the Buckinghamshire Council for the refurbishment and retention of this building, as requested in June 2024, these costings have not so far been received. In the interests of transparency and given that the building is owned by the Buckinghamshire Council and therefore Buckinghamshire residents, they need to be assured that this demolition is in the interest of the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If the building is to be demolished Aylesbury Town Council ask to see a full asset survey of the building including elements that may be hidden by false ceilings and walls. Any items of historical interest must be safeguarded against being lost forever.”

An artist's impression of what the area could look like, photo from Jan Kattein Architects

Beyond its historical value, contributors to the petition highlighted a lack of alternative music venues in town as part of their reasoning in calling for the buildings renovation.

Once the building is destroyed, Bucks Council plans to create an ‘Aylesbury Quarter’ in its place. This open area will connect the High Street and popular Exchange district, along with an area where local businesses can set up stalls, which could also potentially host live music acts. Bucks Council is using £5 million of Government funding to improve Aylesbury town centre and make the area more attractive to residents and visitors, the new ‘quarter’ is the central idea behind the project.

Other regeneration schemes include improving lighting in Aylesbury town centre and increasing pedestrianised areas by Kingsbury. Plans to introduce extra housing in place of a largely disused council building on Walton Street is also linked to the project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, the building will be demolished in its entirety above the ground. The foundations and ground floor slabs are to be demolished and excavated.

The electricity supply and water mains supply are to be disconnected along with other utilities.

Earlier this year Bucks Council leader Martin Tett addressed the criticism the proposals had received. He told The Bucks Herald: “Our decision to demolish the old Gala Bingo Hall hasn’t been made lightly, especially when we know that there is great affection for the building. Behind the scenes, we have spent a lot of time exploring potential uses for it and if it would be possible to retain; no viable business case has come forward.”