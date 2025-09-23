Bucks Council confirms new recycling centre opening hours as authority prepares for winter

Bucks Council has announced changes to its recycling centre opening hours ahead of winter weather hitting the county.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Council has confirmed its 10 Household Recycling Centres (HRCs) will move to winter opening hours of 9am to 4pm daily.

This change to its winter hours comes into effect next Wednesday. Bucks Council changes the availability of its centres to mirror shorter daylight hours and reduced visitor numbers later in the day. The winter hours will remain in place until March 31, 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Carl Jackson said: “As the evenings get darker, our Household Recycling Centres start to receive fewer visitors after 4pm, so we will continue with our usual policy of opening the centres from 9am to 4pm over the winter. This helps Buckinghamshire Council manage its resources efficiently while still providing the service which residents expect.

recycling centre opening hours are set to change

“Residents can find details of which days their local site is open, what materials can be taken there, and even view live webcam feeds to avoid busy times by visiting www.buckinghamshire.gov.uk/waste-and-recycling. I encourage residents to plan their visits and check the website before setting off.

“Don’t forget, if you have items in good condition such as furniture, bikes, or garden equipment, you can donate them at any Household Recycling Centre for charity reuse. Those items are sold through South Bucks Hospice reuse shops, helping reduce waste and support a great cause.”

Information on locations of the council-controlled centres, and what can and cannot be disposed of at them, can be found online here. Two of the centres are located within Aylesbury Vale, one in Aylesbury and one in Aston Clinton.