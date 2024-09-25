This is when Aylesbury Household Recycling Centre will switch to winter opening hours

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bucks Council has confirmed when its recycling centres will be operating using a winter schedule.

Household recycling centres (HRCs) will be open between 9am and 4pm from next Tuesday (1 October). Bucks Council adds that all 10 HRCs in the county will be adopting these hours.

Every year the council makes the change to reflect the lack of daylight during the colder months.

Councillor Thomas Broom said: “During the winter months we find far fewer residents visiting our HRCs after 4pm therefore we change the regular opening hours to reflect this.

One of the recycling centres in Buckinghamshire

“All other site opening arrangements remain unchanged, so centres are open on the same days, it is just the hours that change between the beginning of October and the end of March.”

Information on locations of the council-controlled centres, and what can and cannot be disposed of at them, can be found online here. Two of the centres are located within Aylesbury Vale, one in Aylesbury and one in Aston Clinton.

Bucks Council encourages residents to check webcam footage from the sites to check how busy the areas are.

Councillor Broom added: “Don’t forget, any items such as furniture, garden equipment, bicycles and household equipment in good condition that you are looking to get rid of, can be taken to any HRC where they are collected for reuse.”

Items donated are sold on by South Bucks Hospice which runs the reuse shops in High Wycombe and Aston Clinton HRCs. Items for resale can be taken to any of the 10 sites and will be transported to the reuse shops.