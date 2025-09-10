Buckingham day centre to be repurposed as councillors vote to shut down two sites

Councillors in Buckinghamshire voted to shut down two day centres in Buckinghamshire and repurpose a third site in Buckingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Yesterday, councillors agreed to repurpose Buckingham Day Centre and completely close the Hillcrest in High Wycombe and Burnham Day Centre.

These day centres are used by adults with complex needs and have been described as a ‘vital’ support system for families.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckinghamshire Council's cabinet agreed to shut the centres in Burnham and High Wycombe, and repurpose a centre in Buckingham.

A protest at one of the day centres.

The authority said the day centre service was outdated and relied too much on 'building-based care.'

It has also agreed to retain and upgrade four others: Aylesbury Opportunities Centre, Chesham Day Centre, Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House in Beaconsfield.

Councillor Isobel Darby summarised a 40 min debate by the cabinet, saying this had not been an easy consultation but the decision would give certainty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the decision was made a member of the public shouted at the councillors ‘Shame on you.’

Burnham Short Breaks Centre where parents have demonstrated against closure plans

Councillor Darby, explained: “Throughout this process we have kept our service users and their families at the heart of our approach.

"As a carer myself, I fully understand how important this provision and these facilities are to our communities.

“As a result of the feedback received, we have changed the original proposal to close Seeleys House and have instead decided to keep this facility open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Crucially, this is also about looking at a model that provides best value for money for all Buckinghamshire residents and taxpayers.

"Today’s decision means we can keep looking after the adults who need these services whilst directing funds away from buildings that are being under-used and back into other services that are also very important to our residents.”

The plans also include creating a seven-bed overnight respite service at the Aylesbury Opportunities Centre to serve adults under 65 with complex needs, alongside keeping Seeleys House open in the south of the county.

The council expects to save £1.081 million a year by 2028/29, while raising around £1.7m from selling the Burnham and Hillcrest sites.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buckingham Day Centre will be repurposed as a college facility for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities.

The consultation, which ran from October 2024 to January this year, received 660 responses as well as a petition signed by 2,802 people.

Opposition was strong: only six per cent of respondents backed the council’s original preferred option, with concerns raised about travel times, the impact on carers, and the loss of local support.

In response, the final proposal was altered to keep Seeleys House, which provides both day services and overnight respite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report highlights falling usage of council-run centres, from 330 adults in 2020 to 119 by July 2025, with more people opting for community-based provision such as supported employment, volunteering and independent care providers.

As a result of the decision, 43 adults who currently attend the three centres due to close will be moved to other council-run sites or alternative provision.

The council says individual reviews will take place between October and December 2025 to ensure needs are met, with phased moves between February and May 2026 and completion by June 2026.

The council has also agreed to invite community groups to purchase the Burnham day centre, and will defer the public process for Burnham for two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steven Broadbent, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council added: “This new model ensures we have a service that empowers people to live well in their communities.

"I’m delighted that we are investing approximately £1.7 million in improved facilities for our most vulnerable adults in the county, through upgrading our current centres; and including setting up a new additional overnight respite facility in Aylesbury.”

The changes will be phased. The new service model will be in place by June 2026 with the new overnight respite facility planned to be opened in summer 2027.