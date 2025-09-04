Two Buckinghamshire day centres could be set to close as councillors are due to make a decision on their future next week.

Buckinghamshire Council will decide on next Tuesday whether to close three of its adult day centres and open a new respite facility.

The council’s cabinet has been recommended to shut the Hillcrest in High Wycombe and Burnham day centres, and repurpose Buckingham Day Centre.

It has also been suggested that they should retain and upgrade four others: Aylesbury Opportunities Centre, Chesham Day Centre, Spring Valley Day Centre in High Wycombe and Seeleys House in Beaconsfield.

The plans also include creating a seven-bed overnight respite service at the Aylesbury Opportunities Centre to serve adults under 65 with complex needs, alongside keeping Seeleys House open in the south of the county.

If approved, the council expects to save £1.081 million a year by 2028/29, while raising around £1.7m from selling the Burnham and Hillcrest sites.

Buckingham Day Centre would be repurposed as a college facility for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities, if the plans are confirmed next week.

The consultation, which ran from October 2024 to January this year, received 660 responses as well as a petition signed by 2,802 people.

Opposition was strong: only six per cent of respondents backed the council’s original preferred option, with concerns raised about travel times, the impact on carers, and the loss of local support.

In response, the final proposal has been altered to keep Seeleys House, which provides both day services and overnight respite.

The report highlights falling usage of council-run centres, from 330 adults in 2020 to 119 by July 2025, with more people opting for community-based provision such as supported employment, volunteering and independent care providers.

If agreed, 43 adults who currently attend the three centres proposed for closure would be moved to other council-run sites or alternative provision.

The council says individual reviews will take place between October and December 2025 to ensure needs are met, with phased moves between February and May 2026 and completion by June 2026.

Campaigners and MPs have reacted to the plans with disappointment. Joy Morrissey MP said she was “deeply disappointed” by the officer’s recommendations.

“This proposal is the wrong course of action and risks causing harm to vulnerable people and their families,” she said. “Burnham Short Breaks Centre provides vital support, and I will do everything I can to ensure these services remain accessible to those who need them most.”

Ms Morrissey added that she has requested a meeting with the council leader and cabinet member, and will also be meeting families to explore alternatives.

Wycombe MP Emma Reynolds said she was pleased that Seeleys had been saved, and welcomed the council proposal for an additional overnight facility in Aylesbury. But she shared the concerns of families accessing other council-run services recommended for closure.

She said: “I have asked that the Council prioritise the needs and support for service users and families of these facilities in the event of their closure.”