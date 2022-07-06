Work begins on 'exciting' expansion project at Thame school

Lord Williams’ School welcomed Ishbel Kenningham to mark the start of building on its new English teaching building.

GSS Architecture and Borras is tasked with creating the ‘Kenningham Building’ which will boast nine English teaching rooms, a computer room and a staff room and office.

Ishbel Kenningham, breaking the ground

The building is named after the late David Kenningham a former Lord Williams’ School principal.

His widow, Ishbel, ‘broke the ground’ for the new building at a gathering attended by many of David’s former colleagues.

Lord Williams’ School has also announced a series of other improvements to both its upper and lower school grounds.

This is the school’s expansion project listed in full:

-At Lower School

New dining facilities and a dining canopy A new toilet block serving the Phoenix Studio, the dining canopy and hall A new science laboratory Three redeveloped classrooms New accommodation for the learning support faculty

-At Upper School

The new English building Improved changing and teaching facilities for the PE faculty Improved accommodation for the modern foreign languages and learning support faculties A new humanities classroom

The school reports that funding for the significant renovations has been provided by Oxfordshire County Council.

It is the only secondary school in Thame and acts as a specialist Sports College.