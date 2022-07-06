University of Buckingham makes popular annual Swan Ball all-inclusive for first time as part of drive to encourage responsible drinking

It is part of a drive to work towards an Alcohol Impact accreditation for the University, a national scheme aiming to encourage responsible drinking.

The project includes proactively engaging with local licensed premises. The University wants to work collaboratively with venues so that students have the best possible experience whilst socialising and is keen to be contacted by local pubs, restaurants and hotels.

One example of the University’s new approach is the plan for this year's graduation ball. This year the Swan Ball, on 30th July, in a marquee on the Hunter Street campus, will be all-inclusive for the first time. By removing the need to purchase drinks students are likely to reduce the amount of alcohol they consume at pre-drinks.

L to R Commercial Services Manager Ash Chakroborty, Sharon Deaker, SU Manager Callum Roberts

Wellbeing and Drug Adviser Sharon Deaker said: "We are very lucky at Buckingham that the majority of our students are sensible. However, it is a time in our lives when we are presented with lots of opportunities to drink. We want to guide our students to enjoy socialising in a responsible way. We are keen to work with the community as the best outcome will be if we are all on the same page, supporting young people to make the right decisions when it comes to drinking."

Long-term alcohol use can affect bone density, leading to thinner bones and increasing your risk of fractures if you fall. Weakened bones may also heal slower.

Drinking alcohol can also lead to muscle weakness, cramping, and eventually atrophy.

Research shows drinking heavily reduces your body’s natural immune system. A weakened immune system has a harder time protecting you from germs and viruses.

People who drink heavily over a long period of time are also more likely to develop pneumonia or tuberculosis than the general population. The World Health Organization (WHO) links about 8.1 percent of all tuberculosis cases worldwide to alcohol consumption.

There are also a number of alcohol-induced mental health conditions associated with irresponsible drinking.