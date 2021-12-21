'We want to care for the whole of Buckingham,' says manager of new care home

A new £9.5-million care home for Buckingham will have "strong roots and fruitful branches" in the local community, its manager has promised.

Paul Turvey, manager of the Lace Hill Manor Care Home that's currently under construction in Needlepin Way, says it is vital that the home is a key part of the community it serves.

Months before the home is due to open, Paul and his team are already reaching out and forging links with the local community.

Customer relations manager Steve Ward and deputy manager Claire Gascoigne delivering gifts

Paul said: “Too often, I think care homes can be closed-off, inward-looking spaces, sitting within their communities but not being part of them.

"We want to have strong roots and fruitful branches in this community, and for me that means both that those living with us continue to feel connected, and that local residents can be part of the life of the home.

"We want to care for the whole of Buckingham, not just those living with us.

“It’s also vital that the home itself becomes part of the structure and life of the Buckingham community.

"Not only are we a large direct employer, but we are consciously and actively engaging local businesses and tradespeople, as well as supporting charities and working with community groups, from schools to churches to sports clubs.”

Still months away from opening, Lace Hill Manor, which is part of the Maria Mallaband Care Group, has already sponsored Buckingham United Football Club, topping up their existing fundraising efforts to help them complete work to create a new storage compound and purchase grounds maintenance equipment, including a new tractor.

Paul has also launched a new, exclusive perk card, working with local businesses to provide discounts for staff while encouraging them to shop locally.

Paul, along with deputy manager Claire Gascoigne and customer relations manager Steve Ward, also spent a day last week hand delivering hampers of toys and Christmas food to charities across Buckingham.

Food hampers went to Buckingham Free Meals, a volunteer organisation which makes and delivers free meals to the community.

The home has also sponsored new aprons for the Buckingham Free Meals team.

Toy hampers were delivered to Inspire Bucks! which supports vulnerable children and families in Bucks.

Paul said: “Being an integral part of the life and success of the Buckingham area is a huge priority for us, and we’re starting out as we mean to go on, setting out a clear course to be at the heart of this brilliant community.

“We’ve been delighted at how businesses, groups, and individuals have responded to us already and we’re excited to strengthen and build our connections in the run-up to, and after, the opening of Lace Hill Manor.”

The new private care home is set to open in April, providing residential, residential dementia and nursing care in a five-star environment, with large en-suite rooms, landscaped gardens and luxury facilities including an orangery, fitness studio, leisure suite, wellness retreat, and bar and bistro area.

The home, for up to 62 people, will provide up to 70 jobs when at full capacity - from care staff to chefs, administrators and activity co-ordinators.