Two children injured in two-vehicle Aylesbury collision

Paramedics treated a boy and a girl who were injured following a collision on Oakfield Road in Aylesbury.

Emergency services rushed out to the crash which was reported at roughly 11:55am.

The first vehicle contained a man, woman and boy, both the boy and woman required medical treatment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A boy and girl required medical treatment

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service reports that the woman was in shock and had suffered bruising, and the boy also needed medical help.

In car two there was a man, woman, and two girls, the woman and one of the girls were hurt.

A Bucks Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “The firefighters provided immediate emergency care to those injured, who were then passed into the care of South Central Ambulance Service.”

Thames Valley Police officers helped make the area safe.

The following day, a car was totally destroyed after catching fire in Aylesbury.

In the early hours of yesterday morning (2 May), the fire service was required to quash the flames which had spread to a nearby property.

Homes in Nene Close were in jeopardy at roughly 1:30am yesterday.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene to quash the blaze which was damaging a utility box on a property.

The firefighters on the scene used one set of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire.

Thames Valley Police were informed of the incident by the emergency responders.

Another fire reported in an Aylesbury neighbourhood required urgent assistance.

An unattended pan had been left cooking on an oven hob, catching fire and spreading out of control.

Firefighters broke into a two-storey home in Hastoe Park at approximately 6:30pm on Saturday.

Once inside the two crews, safely removed the pan, and used: two sets of breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet, and one positive pressure ventilation fan to make the home safe.

On Friday morning at roughly 8:35am firefighters put out a fire in a lorry container in Aylesbury.