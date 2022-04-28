Man arrested after Aylesbury house fire sectioned under Mental Health Act

Thames Valley Police confirmed this afternoon that the 71-year-old from Aylesbury, arrested on suspicion of arson with the intent to endanger life, has now been sectioned.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, emergency responders rushed to a house fire at a property in Hillington Close.

The incident was logged at roughly 1.55am, Bucks Fire and Rescue Service sent seven engines and crews to the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One home was completely wrecked in the blaze, while police officers helped evacuate nearby properties.

No residents were injured or hurt as a result of the overnight fire.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service reports that a two-storey, mid-terrace property was completely destroyed by the fire.

Seven fire engines were sent to the scene

While two other homes suffered smoke and water damage on a smaller scale, the fire service confirmed.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman said: “An investigation into a house fire in Hillington Close in the early hours of yesterday morning is ongoing.

“A man who was arrested in connection with the incident has since been sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

"Thank you to the local community who have been impacted by this for their patience and understanding.

“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online quoting reference 43220179813.”