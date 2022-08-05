Three Aylesbury parks receive £219k makeover

As part of its Play Area Improvement Programme the council has allocated significant funding to improve equipment suitable for youngsters between the ages of two and 12.

Councillor Clive Harriss said: “I am really pleased we have been able to make these improvements to three of our local play areas. We know how important parks and open spaces are for those with children. It’s so important for children of all ages and abilities to have access to safe and accessible spaces where they can run around and play freely.”