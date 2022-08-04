Two Aylesbury parks awarded highly coveted Green Flag status

Bedgrove Park and Vale Park were given the Green Flag award by Keep Britain Tidy representatives.

Three other Bucks parks were also rewarded: Heartlands Park in Buckingham, Higginson Park in Marlow, and Hughenden Park in High Wycombe.

The Green Flag Award scheme is authorised by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Councillor Clive Harriss at Vale Park with members of the council’s parks team

The Government wants to recognise parks that are maintained at a high quality with good public accessibility and open green spaces.

Each is judged on the following criteria:

A welcoming place Healthy, safe and secure Well maintained and clean Environmental management Biodiversity, landscape and heritage Community involvement Marketing and communication Overall management

Since the project was launched in 1996, 2,208 parks and open spaces across the country have achieved Green Flag status.

Councillor Clive Harriss, said: “I am delighted that five of our parks have successfully retained their coveted Green Flag status and it's great to be celebrating this success during Love Parks Week.

"The pandemic highlighted just how important access to green, open space is for our mental and physical health and wellbeing. We are lucky to have such a wide range of parks and open spaces in Buckinghamshire with something to suit all tastes and needs and even better, they are completely free for everyone to enjoy.”

“I would also like to thank all our staff and contractors who work hard all year round to keep our parks so well maintained and welcoming for visitors.”

Commenting on Buckinghamshire’s success, Keep Britain Tidy’s Accreditation Manager Paul Todd said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in making these five parks in Buckinghamshire worthy of a Green Flag Award.

“These are vital green spaces for the local community. These awards are testament to all the hard work of staff and volunteers who do so much to ensure that they maintain the high standards demanded by the Green Flag Award.”