Thousands attend proclamation of King Charles III in Aylesbury

At 1pm on the steps of Old County Hall in Market Square High Sheriff of Buckinghamshire, Debbie Brock completed the reading.

Lord-Lieutenant of Buckinghamshire Countess Howe, opened the event and then invited the High Sheriff to read the Proclamation Accession speech.

The High Sheriff briefly gave a speech before reading the Proclamation. At the end of the Proclamation, the High Sheriff called for three cheers for His Majesty the King.

Estimates suggest a crowd of at least 2,500 people took in yesterday’s ceremony.

Many people attending the event went on to lay flowers and tributes at the temporary memorial next to the Queen Elizabeth II plaque in Market Square.

The event was live-streamed on Facebook and can be replayed on the local authority’s social media page here.

Floral tributes beside the Queen Elizabeth II plaque in Market Square

Also, the proclamation can be read via the council’s website here.

Other proclamation events were held in Bucks yesterday in Chesham, Newton Longville, High Wycombe, Buckingham, Marlow, Denham, and Beaconsfield.

King Charles became the UK’s sovereign when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September.

The death of Britain’s longest ever serving monarch was announced by Buckingham Palace on Thursday evening.

Bucks officials in Aylesbury yesterday

Bucks Council was among the many local establishments to announce their sadness upon hearing of the Queen’s passing.

Bucks Council Leader Martin Tett said on Friday (9 September): “It is a day of the utmost sadness and solemnity.

"I know there is an outpouring of grief across our county and that every one of us is reacting to this news in our own way. It is important that there are places that provide a focal point for local people to lay tributes to remember and honour Her Majesty The Queen. We will also be outlining further details of what is happening in Buckinghamshire in the coming days in line with the national protocol and of course, as a council, we are expressing our deepest sorrow and sympathy to the Royal Family on behalf of the people of Buckinghamshire.”