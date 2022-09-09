Books of condolence and memorial sites open in Aylesbury and Buckingham after Queen's passing

Books of condolence and memorial sites are open in Aylesbury and Buckingham after Her Majesty the Queen's passing.

Following the announcement of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, books of condolence and memorial sites are opening in Aylesbury and wider Bucks for residents and visitors to pay their respects.

Two books of condolence will be open from 1pm today (Friday 9 September) in Aylesbury.

One is at the reception of the council offices in Walton Street, Aylesbury. The other is at the reception of the council offices at The Gateway, Aylesbury.

Another book of condolence in Aylesbury Vale will be at Buckingham Library.

There will also be books of condolence at the reception of the council offices in Queen Victoria Road, High Wycombe, the reception of the council offices at King George V House in Amersham and at Chesham Library.

The books of condolence will be open between 9am – 5pm every day (including the weekends) up to the day following The Queen’s funeral, the date of which is expected to be confirmed later today. There is also a link to an online book of condolence on the official website of the Royal Family; you can find this link on the Buckinghamshire Council website.

The council is also setting up three temporary memorial sites – fenced off areas in town centre locations where residents can lay flowers and other tributes.

One of those will be in Aylesbury: The Queen Elizabeth II statue in Market Square (next to the steps of Metro Bank).

There will also be memorial sites in Amersham Adjacent to the flagpole outside King George V House and High Wycombe – outside the entrance to the Council Chamber, on Queen Victoria Road.

Martin Tett, Leader of Buckinghamshire Council, sais ‘it is a day of the utmost sadness and solemnity’.