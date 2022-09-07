Stowe School in Buckingham wins Best Public School in prestigious national awards
Stowe School has been named Best Public School in the prestigious Tatler Schools Awards.
For the past 19 years, the Tatler Schools editorial team has produced its definitive guide to the leading independent schools in the UK.
Following hundreds of visits, interviews and questionnaires, the annual guide includes 250 of the top schools in the country, from which the sought-after Best Public School award is chosen each year.
With nominations from a variety of sources, including public votes, the winners are picked from a shortlist, overseen by Tatler’s expert panel.
Stowe was delighted to win the Best Public School category after going head to head with Radley College in Abingdon, Sherborne in Dorset, Blundell’s in Devon and Fettes in Edinburgh.
On Monday, September 5, headteacher Anthony Wallersteiner and members of the senior leadership team Dr Julie Potter (Deputy Head Academic), Adi Gupta (Group Director of ICT) and Tori Roddy (Group Director of Marketing and Admissions) joined 250 other schools at The Langham, in London, to celebrate the 2023 Tatler Schools Awards.
Dr Wallersteiner said: “Stowe is delighted to have received this wonderful award from Tatler. We have always known how special the school is, but it is a testament to our incredible staff and pupils that this has been recognised.
"It means a great deal that we have won in our centenary year. We are educating the change makers of the future, who will go out into the world and make positive change, and this award acknowledges that the school’s vision is shared by our community of parents, staff, pupils and alumni.”