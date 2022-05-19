Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Free family-friendly event announced at Friars Square in Aylesbury

Just days before the celebration, visitors to the Aylesbury shopping centre can enjoy children's workshops and a jubilee-related comedy act.

On Tuesday 31 May, just days before the extended weekend, guests can witness Granny Turismo.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Granny Turismo, photo by Bryan Ledgard

The Grannies, are described as the queen's of the dancefloor, who have performed their act all across the world.

Friars Square says it has secured a performance from the world’s first and only Shopping Trolley Dance Display Team.

Between 11am and 3pm, craft workshops will be put on where youngsters can create their own crowns and flags.

The Grannies, photo by Bryan Ledgard

Children can also navigate the Jubilee Spot the Lot trail for a chance to discover and claim special platinum chocolate coins.

Shoppers can also listen to a live performance from the gorgeous vintage singing trio The Candy Girls.

The Union Jill Girls will be available for selfie opportunities and showcasing their Union Jack dresses.

More information is available on the shopping centre's Facebook page and website.

Aylesbury’s best-known shopping centre organised two free fundays during the Easter school break.

Giant Easter bunnies were roaming round the retail centre on April 13.

A replica dinosaur startled youngsters at Friars Square the following week, accompanied by cavemen entertainers.