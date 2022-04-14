In pictures: Giant bunnies bring Easter half-term fun to Friars Square in Aylesbury

On Wednesday (13 April), families came to Aylesbury’s popular shopping centre to witness giant white rabbits, dancing chicks and stilt-walking Easter bunnies at a free fun day.

As well as marvelling at the holiday-themed characters youngsters could enjoy a free craft workshop and walkabout activities led by jolly white rabbits Daffy and Dew and a couple of giant dancing chicks still in their shells.

Street performers, Fairly Famous Family, got the children up off their feet by performing magic involving disappearing slugs, juggling garden tools and escapology.

Another free show is coming to Friars next week when a giant Tyrannosaurus Rex arrives at the shopping centre.

The big old dinosaur stands at eight feet tall, and lugs around a 17 foot tail.

Three prehistoric, 25-minute shows are planned at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm, ranger Sharon Bones will be taming the previously-extinct animal.

Also visiting us in the 21st century are cavemen comedy act, the Pre Hee Men, they are bringing their aging car, complete with stone age music and sound effects.

Children can get involved with a dinosaur painting workshop too.

More information is available on the shopping centre’s Facebook page and website.

