Friars Square Shopping Centre Easter School Holiday dinosaur event - T Rex roams the centre! Photo by Derek Pelling

Pictures show gigantic dinosaur roaming around Friars Square

Yesterday (20 April), children gathered at Friars Square in Aylesbury to get a close look at a gigantic dinosaur roaming free in the shopping centre.

By James Lowson
Thursday, 21st April 2022, 5:28 pm

An eight foot dinosaur turned Aylesbury’s popular shopping centre into Jurassic Park for one afternoon.

It was the second family-friendly event at the venue in Aylesbury town centre this half-term, last week Easter bunnies kept youngsters entertained.

Undefined: readMore

Three prehistoric free entertainment shows kept children captivated at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm.

A specially trained ranger was on hand to keep the vicious animal tamed.

The dinosaur was accompanied by cavemen comedy act, the Pre Hee Men.

Free dinosaur painting workshops were also set up.

1. Posing as a hatching dinosaur

Photo by Derek Pelling

Photo: Derek Pelling

Photo Sales

2. The T Rex roaming free

Photo by Derek Pelling

Photo: Derek Pelling

Photo Sales

3. The T-Rex up close

Photo by Derek Pelling

Photo: Derek Pelling

Photo Sales

4. More young guests posing as prehistoric animals

Photo by Derek Pelling

Photo: Derek Pelling

Photo Sales
Aylesbury
Next Page
Page 1 of 3