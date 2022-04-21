Pictures show gigantic dinosaur roaming around Friars Square

An eight foot dinosaur turned Aylesbury’s popular shopping centre into Jurassic Park for one afternoon.

It was the second family-friendly event at the venue in Aylesbury town centre this half-term, last week Easter bunnies kept youngsters entertained.

Three prehistoric free entertainment shows kept children captivated at 11am, 12:30pm and 2pm.

A specially trained ranger was on hand to keep the vicious animal tamed.

The dinosaur was accompanied by cavemen comedy act, the Pre Hee Men.

Free dinosaur painting workshops were also set up.

1. Posing as a hatching dinosaur

2. The T Rex roaming free

3. The T-Rex up close

4. More young guests posing as prehistoric animals