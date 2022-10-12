Signage has been placed on the vacant unit at Aylesbury Shopping Park revealing the identity of the retailer taking over the store.

Poundland is being advertised as the variety store chosen to take over the unit left vacant by Argos. Ironically Poundland opened a large store in the same retail park some years ago but vacated soon after.

Last year Argos announced it was leaving the large shopping space to move into a section of the new Sainsbury’s superstore located on Gatehouse Road in Aylesbury.

Now local shoppers have to visit the supermarket to purchase Argos goods.

This move proved divisive at the time, one consumer told The Bucks Herald: “It is such a massive retail store which is extremely busy all the time and yet they are moving into the Sainsbury’s which means it will be click and collect and there will be no stock unless you pre-order.

"More needs to be done to keep big retail stores that are so popular.”

The Bucks Herald has contacted Poundland for further information on its imminent new opening in Aylesbury, but at the time of writing the retailer has not provided an official response.

Previously, Poundland was rumoured to be taking over the vacant units in Aylesbury’s other major shopping park, Vale Retail Park on Vale Park Drive.

When asked about links to the vacant site in June, a Poundland spokesperson told The Bucks Herald: "Aylesbury is a great town for Poundland. We're always looking for new locations and as soon as we've got any news to share we'll be in touch."

Poundland currently has a shop in Aylesbury, the store is located on the High Street. But this store will be dwarfed in size by the new shop once it is up and running at unit 3 of the shopping park.

Those reports proved wide of the mark, as it has now been uncovered that the empty units at Vale Retail Park will be taken over by Lidl.

The supermarket giants are planning to leave Aylesbury Shopping Park during the move to the bigger store space.

Lidl is also hoping to open another store in Aylesbury at a former vacant car showroom site on Buckingham Road.

