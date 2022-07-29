Lidl launch bid to construct third supermarket store in Aylesbury

The international company already has two supermarkets located in town on Oakfield Road and another in Aylesbury Shopping Park.

Now, the discount retail giant is hoping to build a further store on Buckingham Road.

Lidl has identified the unused site which was previously operated by Stratstone Land Rover as a spot for another shop.

Within the application Lidl is requesting to demolish the old buildings on Buckingham Road.

In its place the German-owned company wants to erect a Class E discount foodstore with associated car parking, landscaping, engineering and drainage works.

The application was submitted on 8 July and is still awaiting a decision from the local authority.

Lidl revealed that prior to submitting its claim, staff held a pre-application meeting with council officials.

In April the budget retailer launched an appeal for help from Tring and Aylesbury residents to identify areas suitable for a new supermarket.

Residents were offered the chance to win £20,000 finder’s fee if they successfully found a feasible place.

Lidl launched the campaign as part of its drive to reach 1,100 stores across the UK before the end of 2022.

Latest estimates show that Lidl has over 800 stores that are operational in the country and 11,000 supermarkets worldwide.

The site which is roughly half a mile from central Aylesbury has been vacant since the car dealership closed its doors in 2019.

In place of the three existing buildings, Lidl wants to construct one single-storey building with a total floorspace of 2,275 sqm, standing at a maximum height of seven metres.

Lidl would expand the current car park which has space for 65 vehicles into a 127-space area.

Included within the new parking plans are seven disabled, eight parent and child, and 12 staff parking spaces.

Also, two electric vehicle charging spots and 12 bike racks are included in the supermarket giant’s outline.

A detailed lighting plan, plus landscaping and vehicle access concepts have also been readied, the retailer says.

Lidl aims to create a small landscaping area to make the site more appealing to potential customers.