The local authority believes the new Lidl could create 40 jobs locally on completion in 2023.

Earlier this week The Bucks Herald revealed that Lidl is the previously unnamed retailer taking over the vacant units at the popular shopping park.

In early 2021, the council authorised a £1.8 million loan to enable the retailer to complete the move.

Lidl logo stock photo

At the time Lidl was identified by the council as a suitable “long term tenant” that would create a secure “income stream” and “raise the profile” of the site, overall.

Lidl has submitted proposals to amend the current building to create a 3,045 sqm food store.

The international supermarket chain also wants to adapt the car park and site surrounding the currently unused building.

Rather than open a third new store the German-owned retailer wants to vacate its home in Aylesbury Shopping Park.

A look at the current designs

But, Aylesbury could still end up with three Lidl shops as another planning application has been sent to Bucks Council from the supermarket giants.

Lidl wants to demolish the unused building previously run as a car showroom site for Stratstone Land Rover on Buckingham Road.

When commenting on the plan, Councillor John Chilver told The Bucks Herald: "We are excited to be welcoming Lidl to Vale Retail Park. Subject to planning consent, Lidl aim to expand their high-quality fresh food and products to the residents of Aylesbury and the surrounding areas from 2023.

"Their commitment to expansion in the local area is testament to the growing local economy and will lead to the creation of 40 full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs. The letting also provides a key anchor store for the council at Vale Retail Park, transitioning the space into a vibrant and attractive retail destination in the centre of Aylesbury.”

When news of the council’s loan was broken last year, it sparked outrage among some locals as it coincided with the eviction of popular local family business, Fruity Tooty, which was operating out of a different unit at the site.