Police 'very concerned' for missing Aylesbury boy last seen yesterday afternoon
A search appeal has been launched to find a missing teenage boy from Aylesbury last seen yesterday afternoon (4 September).
Michael, who is 16, was last seen in Aylesbury at around 1.40pm yesterday (4 September).
Thames Valley Police asked for the public’s help finding the 16-year-old yesterday evening, confirming it was “very concerned” for his welfare.
The authorities describe Michael as five foot eight inches tall, he was wearing a dark green lightweight jacket, a black T-shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms with a rip on the left knee and black trainers when he was last spotted.
Michael also wears a ring on his hand and was carrying a plastic bag and a stuffed dog toy yesterday.
He is known to frequent Vale Park in Aylesbury as well as Essex and London.
PC Ben McNeill, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “We are very concerned for Michael’s welfare so I am appealing for anyone with information on his whereabouts to get in touch.
“He is thought to have got a train from Aylesbury to Essex.
“If you see Michael, please call 999, quoting reference number 43220397802.
“If you have any information that might help us find him, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting the same reference number.”