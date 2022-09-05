23 demonstrators arrested at Arla Foods protests in Aylesbury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were sent to the scene at roughly 5:50am yesterday morning (4 September).

The police force says it was contacted by witnesses saying protesters had infiltrated the factory on Samian Way.

Arla Foods

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to the police the demonstrators inside the factory were disrupting operations.

Thames Valley Police sent protest removal teams to end the planned action.

During the police operation 23 people were arrested, they were still in custody as of 7:30pm yesterday evening.

Assistant Chief Constable Dennis Murray said: “The protest caused some disruption to the Arla Foods site and the A41 for a short period of time but has now been safely resolved, with 23 people arrested.

23 people were arrested yesterday

“Thames Valley Police respects the right for peaceful protest but will take action when protest activity infringes on others going about their lawful business.

“Furthermore, our response to the protest has reduced our ability to effectively investigate crimes and protect vulnerable individuals across the Thames Valley.

“Those who commit crimes while protesting will always be dealt with robustly by Thames Valley Police.

“Protestors have now left the site and patrols will continue in the area.”

Previous protests have been organised at the large production site in the Aylesbury area.

With environmental activists calling on the company to use plant-based methods to produce its large milk output.

Animal Rebellion the group which organised protests at the site at the end of the summer in 2021, once claimed to be responsible for the demonstration.

A spokesperson for the group said: “More UK land is used for farming sheep (16%) than for forests and woodlands combined (13%). If we end animal farming and transition to a #PlantBasedFuture, the possibilities for a kinder food production system and thriving wildlife are endless.”

The site in Aston Clinton is one of four major Arla factories in the UK, which Animal Rebellion claimed to have disrupted in the past 48 hours