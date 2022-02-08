Planning permission granted for new family home development in Aylesbury Vale village

Planning permission to build five family homes has been granted in Aylesbury Vale village, Bledlow, developers confirmed yesterday (February 7).

Deanfield Homes will build three and four-bedroom properties in the village which neighbours Princess Risborough, after receiving planning permission from Bucks Council.

Andrew Harvey, land director at Deanfield Homes, said: “We are delighted to have been granted permission by Buckinghamshire Council for a select development in this popular village location.

Bledlow

"Deanfield Gate follows other successful developments in the county including Deanfield Park in Ickford and Deanfield View in Marsh Gibbon. We will adopt the same sensitive approach to the development, taking inspiration from the local area to bring high quality homes to Bledlow.”

Bledlow appeals to developers as it is located on the edge of the Chiltern Hills Area of Natural Beauty with views overlooking the rolling countryside.

Its picturesque nature also means it has been used for filming on the long-running television series, Midsomer Murders.

Bledlow has a village hall, cricket club and pub as well as a historic church, Holy Trinity, which dates back as far as the 12th century.

The chosen area for the new homes

A wide selection of schools are located nearby in Longwick, Chinnor, Great Kimble and Princes Risborough.

Another appeal of building in Bledlow is its quick access to both Aylesbury and Oxford via the M40.