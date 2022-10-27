Owners 'petrified' at Bucks farm after seven goats were stolen overnight

Owners of a farming attraction in Bucks are “petrified” for the safety of seven goats on the farm that were stolen overnight.

Yesterday (26 October), staff at Kew Little Pigs in Amersham woke up to find out that every goat on the farm was gone.

A spokesperson for the farm described the newly arrived goats as “tame” and highlighted that the animals were popular with visitors.

Arial and Gabriel

CCTV footage shows the lights of vehicles raiding the farm in the early hours.

Kew Little Pigs reports that the offenders also left behind ropes that they had used to tether the animals, who would have been sleeping when the incident occurred.

Kew Little Pigs' owner Olivia Mikhail says that she is 'petrified' that the pet animals will be slaughtered for meat, and said that recently she has received phone calls from people asking if they had any meat for sale.

Bailey

The incident has been reported to Thames Valley Police and an investigation is ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “If anyone has any information that may help this investigation, you can make a report by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43220481706.”

The missing goats are called: Ariel, Gabriel, Domino, Bacardi, Bailey, Violet and Georgia.

Kew Little Pigs opened to the public in 2010, and is an award-winning attraction best known for its micro pigs, as well as a host of other animals.

Bailey, Bacardi, and Domino

The goats were a relatively new addition to the farm, having arrived as a surprise for the staff from Olivia earlier this year.

Kew Little Pigs has confirmed the farm remains open as normal, with Halloween-themed activities currently being run at the Amersham site.

