Aylesbury man jailed after police seize cannabis and drug supply items from his home
He was arrested earlier this year
An Aylesbury man has been sentenced to over three years in jail after he admitted to a cocaine dealing charge.
Humza Hussain, 22, of Blackwater Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class A drug – namely cocaine and one count of possessing a controlled class B drug – namely cannabis.
He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (25 October).
On 9 March this year, Hussain was stopped on Bicester Road in Aylesbury and subsequently arrested, Thames Valley Police reports.
A search of his address led to items the police associates with the supply of cocaine being discovered, alongside cannabis.
Investigating officer, PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Tackling the supply of controlled drugs and dismantling organised crime groups remains one of our top priorities.
“I hope this conviction sends yet another clear message and reminder that if you are involved in the supply of drugs, the Stronghold team will work tirelessly to locate, arrest and convict you."