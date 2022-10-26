Aylesbury man jailed after police seize cannabis and drug supply items from his home

An Aylesbury man has been sentenced to over three years in jail after he admitted to a cocaine dealing charge.

Humza Hussain, 22, of Blackwater Drive, pleaded guilty to one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled class A drug – namely cocaine and one count of possessing a controlled class B drug – namely cannabis.

He was sentenced to three years and four months in prison at Aylesbury Crown Court yesterday (25 October).

Humza Hussain

On 9 March this year, Hussain was stopped on Bicester Road in Aylesbury and subsequently arrested, Thames Valley Police reports.

A search of his address led to items the police associates with the supply of cocaine being discovered, alongside cannabis.

Investigating officer, PC Gary Ratcliffe, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “Tackling the supply of controlled drugs and dismantling organised crime groups remains one of our top priorities.

