Overcrowding, staff shortages and decaying building raised as major issues at Aylesbury Vale prison

A new report has raised fresh concerns around the living conditions and goings on at an Aylesbury Vale prison.

A report released today (22 May) has once again raised concerns around the infrastructure at HMP Springhill in Edgcott.

Also, new findings published by the Independent Monitoring Board shows staff shortages and an increased population have placed greater pressures on the prison near Aylesbury.

However, despite the clear challenges prison staff are facing, the inspectors found that they share positive relations with inmates, and that the pass rates on education courses remained impressive.

HMP Springhill

In its 38-page annual report, which can be read online, the IMB found that over a 12-month period the prison population rose by 64 per cent.

This new influx of prisoners has created new issues for the prison, as the IMB states that the number of men belonging to organised crime groups trebled in just one year.

Many men suffered delays in getting security clearance to undertake work outside the prison, in part due to prison and probation staff shortages, according to the IMB’s findings.

Staff shortages also affected employment and education opportunities within the prison with three courses being stopped between mid-2022 to mid-2023.

Previous reports have criticised the state of the building at HMP Springhill, a HM Inspectorate of Prisons document said the facilities were 'awful' and 'woeful'.

IMB raised further reason for caution saying that numerous roof leaks, equipment breakdowns and faulty fire alarms, were found in the prison. Inspectors added that repairs could sometimes take months to complete. Also inmates had to cope with a rat infestation that took months to eradicate.

IMB Springhill Board member, Roger Riddell, said: “In spite of refurbishments made to living accommodation, most men still live in old huts in continual need of repair. As the prison population has grown, more men have been squeezed in to live two to a cell in cramped accommodation."The delays in men being able to access work outside of the prison - a crucial part of the resettlement process - and limited on-camp education and employment opportunities within the prison, cause many men to feel frustrated.“Despite these limitations, the Board has observed mostly positive relationships between staff and prisoners and commend staff and senior management at HMP Springhill for all the work they have done to keep the prison safe.”

HMP Springhill has been classed as a category D prison for offenders who committed on-violent and are without extensive criminal histories. At this prison the facilities remain an issue ,with the report stating that the huts men are placed in remain of ‘very poor’ quality.

The newly published report says that issues with low staffing numbers, the remote location of the prison, and guidance, are presenting further problems preventing the facility from fulfilling its purpose as a place for rehabilitation.