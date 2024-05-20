Aylesbury man jailed after police officers find heroin in his home
On Thursday (16 May) at Aylesbury Crown Court, Andrew Short, 40, of Churchmere Walk, was sentenced to two years and four months’ imprisonment.
He had previously admitted to being concerned in the supply and possession with the intent to supply heroin.
Short was stopped by police officers on 9 April who thought he was dealing drugs. He tried to get rid of a wrap of heroin, but was caught by Thames Valley officers.
Thames Valley Police then searched the 40-year-old’s house discovering more heroin. The police force has also confirmed that officers found incriminating messages about drug dealing on his phone. He was charged by the police on 10 April.
Investigating officer, PC Levi Fensom, of Buckinghamshire Proactive Team, said: “We are committed to tackling drug crime and bringing those who seek to deal drugs to justice.
“As in this case, you will be brought to court and could face a custodial sentence.
“If you have any information about the supply of drugs in your neighbourhood, please report it to us via 101 or the Thames Valley Police website.
“Your information is important in helping us to build a picture of what is happening and take action.”