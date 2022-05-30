New scout and cub groups launched in Aylesbury

The 12th in Aylesbury welcomed 16 children into its new Cub pack, which is for youngsters aged between eight and 10.

At the same time a Scout troop was set up by the same group in Aylesbury as well.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aylesbury's newest scouts

Scouts are aged between 10 and 14.

Both groups will meet at the Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, they started just before Easter.

Last week the youngsters were given their official scouting kit, including scarves and badges.

Melody Long aged 9 said: “Cubs is amazing, we play lots of games and do different activities. I liked the healthy eating activity and my favourite game is dodgeball. I’ve also made lots of new friends.”

More information on the Scouts organisation can be found online here.

Adult volunteer Cristina Medalhas said, “I was involved in Scouts and as a volunteer in Portugal and Scouting provided me with so many opportunities and I learnt to do so much from being involved.

"When I was asked to help out, I saw it as a great opportunity to help the children grow and develop and it gave me the opportunity to give the children some of the experiences I have had.”

Iain Stanley, lead volunteer for the Scout Group added: “We’ve worked very closely with the school and the local community to get Cubs and Scouts up and running. It’s been great to see so many children join and learn different skills.

"These include first aid, pioneering, cooking, teamwork, DIY and making water rockets.

"Our next step is to set up Beavers (boys and girls aged 6 to 8) and we are looking for some volunteers to come forward and give these children some unique opportunities.”

Last month the Buckinghamshire Scout Group announced it was in desperate need of more volunteers.

At the time as many as 230 children in Aylesbury wanted to join the scouts, but couldn’t due to a lack of available helpers.