Hundreds of scouts descend on Wendover Woods for orienteering trek

Over 300 scouts from all across Bucks descended on Wendover Woods on Sunday (13 March), for an orienteering day.

Scouts of different ages were tasked with navigating three different courses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1st Winslow Cub Scouts, who achieved the quickest time

The Cub course was three kilometres in distance, the Scout course was five kilometres long, and and the Explorers and adults’ course was six kilometres.

A staggered start meant each group set off at slightly different times before navigating their way through the famous woods.

Participants were given maps and compasses to find their way and encouraged to pick out checkpoints en route.

Scouts had to be eagle-eyed as some checkpoints may have been slightly off track or hidden behind a tree.

The 1st Winslow Cub Scouts were the quickest Cub team home. Finishing in exactly 38 minutes.

Dave Emmett, organiser of the event said: “It’s wonderful to see so many people taking part in the event.

"Seeing them rush from the start line with such enthusiasm is great.

"Watching them come through the finish line with all their tickets punched and with big smiles on their faces sums up what a great morning they have all had.

"All the participants should be very proud of completing the course and testing their map and compass skills.”

Some youngsters shared their fun experiences racing through the woods.

Cub Scouts Roman Doherty and William Carson said: “Cubs is fun, awesome and a great place to learn.

"We get to meet other people and have fun camping, going on walks and going into the woods. We do so many different activities, it is brilliant, and we have lots of adventures.”

More information on the Bucks Scouts Group is available online here.

Adult volunteer, Nigel Taylor, said: “Volunteering with Scouts is one of the best things I have ever done. I’ve learnt new skills and have been able to share some of my skills and knowledge with others.