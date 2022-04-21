Aylesbury-based scouts launch volunteer appeal to help hundreds more children join the group

The group says an additional 230 children in Aylesbury have expressed a desire to join the scouts.

However, unless more adults are willing to volunteer or supervise the group lacks the manpower to accommodate more youngsters.

With an influx of new arrivals Buckinghamshire Scouts now looks after over 1,000 youngsters in the district.

Young members of Buckinghamshire Scouts

The biggest increase came in the Beavers, (boys and girls aged between six and eight), with numbers rising by 17%.

Volunteer roles that need filling include: working with young children aged between four and 14, and teenagers between 14 and 18.

Buckinghamshire Scouts is also looking for a new treasurer, someone to take on ‘odd jobs’ at HQ and a management role.

Volunteers are needed in Aston Clinton, Cheddington, Halton, Ivinghoe, Stoke Mandeville, Weston Turville, Wendover and Wing.

James Palin, lead volunteer for Buckinghamshire Scouts said, “Volunteering is good for you to learn new skills, make new friends, be part of the community, for your well-being and having lots of fun.

"Whatever time people can offer us we would be able to find a role for them.

"If someone is training to work with children they could get experience working with Beavers or Cubs; if someone is looking to adopt a child,

they could get experience working with our Squirrels or Beavers; if someone is studying accountancy, maybe being a group treasurer would look good on their CV.”

The Vale of Aylesbury Scouts is hosting an open evening on Thursday 28 April from 7.30pm to 9.00pm at Pitstone Memorial Hall, Vicarage Rd,

Pitstone, Leighton Buzzard LU7 9EY.

Adult volunteer Nigel Taylor said: “Whatever role you would like to do, we would provide you with training and support.

"Being involved with Scouts gives people an opportunity to learn new skills and to share skills, knowledge and hobbies with other people.” Nigel added.

“Groups can now have Squirrel Dreys (boys and girls aged four and five) and there are over 100 children in this age Group that want to join.”

For more information you can contact Katharine on 07966186345 or email at [email protected] or Ed Ryan at [email protected]