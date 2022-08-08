First homes go up for sale at new Aylesbury development

Vistry Group has released the first homes at its Orchard Green developments in Kingsbrook by Armstrong Fields.

Bovis Homes is building private houses at Orchard Green, a further 57 private properties and 23 affordable homes will be constructed by Linden Homes.

Alix Laflin, marketing manager for Vistry Thames Valley, said: “Kingsbrook in Aylesbury is quickly becoming an established community and Vistry is excited to be a part of this.

“We are releasing a variety of three to five-bedroom homes which will appeal to buyers on different stages of the property ladder from families to downsizers.

“Orchard Green is situated in an idyllic location boasting ample green open space, ideal for those looking for a peaceful sanctuary on nature’s door.”

The development is within a 10-minute drive of Aylesbury town centre and its train and bus station.

Orchard Green is also three miles from 20 schools.

Alix said: “The first homes being released for sale is our first major milestone. We’re looking forward to beginning to welcome the first residents in December, and seeing a new community unfold.”

The first properties up for sale are four and five-bedroom homes created by Bovis Homes and a variety of three and four-bedroom houses constructed by Linden Homes.

These new properties are available with a starting price of £415,000.

More information can be found on the companies websites here and here.