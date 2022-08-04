Call for greenfield sites for potential development in Bucks

Following the merger of the four former district councils and the former Bucks County Council, the new unitary council is currently preparing a new Local Plan for Buckinghamshire.

The Local Plan for Bucks (LP4B) will allocate sites for development up to 2040 to meet the county’s housing and economic development needs.

Bucks Council has already carried out two 'call for brownfield sites' consultations, where people were asked to submit previously developed land for consideration, but not all the sites were deemed to suitable, achievable and available.

Bucks Council says not enough suitable brownfield sites have been submitted for consideration

So it has now launched a ‘wider call for sites’ – including greenfield sites – that could accommodate five or more new homes or or economic development on sites of 0.25 hectares (or 500sq m of floor space) and above.

Bucks Council says: “Buckinghamshire Council is still committed to ‘Brown before Green’, however, based on what we currently understand our needs to be and an initial assessment of the brownfield sites submitted to us, it is important to also understand what further sites are available to ensure we have enough capacity to meet our future needs.

"This means we are now undertaking a ‘Wider Call for Sites’ (including greenfield sites) to gather a fuller understanding of the land available for development within Buckinghamshire.”

People can tell Bucks Council about any possible sites by September 11 by completing a form on the Bucks Council website.