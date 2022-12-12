A new show home has been launched to help showcase the last available homes at a development in an Aylesbury Vale village.

The show home has opened at the Grove development in Haddenham.

It was launched in line with the final phase of houses becoming available at the development located in Stanbridge Road.

(Image Creative Partnership Ltd), homes are available in Haddenham

The show home is a three-bedroom property which can be viewed by guests now.

Currently, the development consists of 311 homes, 108 are affordable and 203 are private.

Developer, Dandara, states that there are a handful of two, three and four-bedroom homes available.

Rachel Pepper, Head of Sales at Dandara Northern Home Counties, said: “Despite the current challenges in the market, we haven’t seen a dip in sales – in fact we’re finding buyers are more attracted to buying off-plan than ever before because it gives them extra security, they can secure a plot at a price and avoid any gazumping nightmares.

A look inside the new homes, photo from Image Creative Partnership Ltd

“We’re still seeing the legacy of the lockdown in the high demand for homes in the countryside. Young professionals and families especially are struggling with the rocketing prices in the London market, particularly with interest rates increasing buying in the countryside is generally much better value for money - the race for space is very much ongoing.”

The homes have been designed as open-plan and contain spacious gardens and have garage or driveway parking.

Buyers will be able to move into a home at The Grove by spring of 2023.

In total the Grove is located on 23 acres of parklands and has pathways interwoven throughout the site.

Developers highlight that the homes are within walking distance of Haddenham and Thame Parkway train station which offers journeys into central London in under an hour.

More information on pricing and availability is available on the Dandara website here.

Would-be residents can also call Dandara on 01844 808 583 to find out more about the homes on offer.