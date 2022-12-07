In pictures: Closer look at one of the cheapest four-bedroom homes on the market in Aylesbury

The freefold home is half a mile from Aylesbury town centre

A new home has gone on the market in Aylesbury and is among the cheapest available to purchase in the town.

A four-bedroom home on Nightingale Road is the cheapest listed property containing four bedrooms which can be found on Zoopla.

The home is currently valued at £340,000.

Michael Anthony is tasked with selling the home which also boasts two reception rooms.

Among its sought-after features are a rustic style kitchen diner which has quality stone flooring.

It is within walking distance of Aylesbury bus and train station, as well as local schools.

It has a driveway big enough to fit multiple cars on it and the property’s boiler was replaced last year.

The home is a freehold house and therefore the living accommodation is flexible.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by searching through the photo gallery below:

1. Garden The home boasts a large rear garden. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

2. Living room The main lounge in the home. Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The Rustic style kitchen Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales

4. Bedroom One of four bedrooms in the home Photo: Michael Anthony Photo Sales