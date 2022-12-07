In pictures: Closer look at one of the cheapest four-bedroom homes on the market in Aylesbury
The freefold home is half a mile from Aylesbury town centre
A new home has gone on the market in Aylesbury and is among the cheapest available to purchase in the town.
A four-bedroom home on Nightingale Road is the cheapest listed property containing four bedrooms which can be found on Zoopla.
The home is currently valued at £340,000.
Michael Anthony is tasked with selling the home which also boasts two reception rooms.
Among its sought-after features are a rustic style kitchen diner which has quality stone flooring.
It is within walking distance of Aylesbury bus and train station, as well as local schools.
It has a driveway big enough to fit multiple cars on it and the property’s boiler was replaced last year.
The home is a freehold house and therefore the living accommodation is flexible.
You can take a virtual tour of the home by searching through the photo gallery below: