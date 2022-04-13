Emergency services rush to another house fire in Aylesbury

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service quashed another house fire in Aylesbury the same morning a house was deliberately set alight.

By James Lowson
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:53 am

On Monday (11 April), three fire engines were sent to combat a kitchen fire just hours after an arson attack.

At around 9:45am, firefighters were sent to a home in Napier Road, Fairford Leys.

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The fire had started in a bin outside the property, but spread through to the kitchen.

Also the fire burnt soffits of the terraced home’s ground-floor extension, and first-floor roof-space.

To fight the blaze firefighters used: four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two main jets, two short extension ladders, a thermal imaging camera, and positive pressure ventilation.

They isolated the burning utilities.

A Thames Valley Police officer was also sent to the scene.

In the early hours of that morning an arson attack took place at an address in Hampden Road.

A man used petrol to set the front door of the property alight, no one was injured.

