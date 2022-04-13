Emergency services rush to another house fire in Aylesbury

On Monday (11 April), three fire engines were sent to combat a kitchen fire just hours after an arson attack.

At around 9:45am, firefighters were sent to a home in Napier Road, Fairford Leys.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bucks Fire and Rescue Service

The fire had started in a bin outside the property, but spread through to the kitchen.

Also the fire burnt soffits of the terraced home’s ground-floor extension, and first-floor roof-space.

To fight the blaze firefighters used: four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reel jets, two main jets, two short extension ladders, a thermal imaging camera, and positive pressure ventilation.

They isolated the burning utilities.

A Thames Valley Police officer was also sent to the scene.

In the early hours of that morning an arson attack took place at an address in Hampden Road.