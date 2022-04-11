Police hunt arsonist after front door of Aylesbury house is set on fire in overnight attack

Between 1am and 1.15am today, Monday, April 11, a man set light to the front door of an address in Hampden Road.

The fire was lit using petrol or a similar accelerant to encourage the fire.

The offender was wearing dark clothing with a raised hood.

Police are appealing for dash-cam or doorbell footage of the incident

Nobody was injured in the incident, and the fire was extinguished by Bucks Fire & Rescue Service.

Detective Chief Inspector Steve Jones, from Aylesbury police station, said: “This appears to be a deliberate attempt to set fire to this property and I am appealing to anybody who may have witnessed this incident to please get in touch with Thames Valley Police.

“Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, I would also ask anybody who may have been driving in the area and have dash-cam in their vehicles to please check and contact us if it has captured anything that may assist this investigation.

“Did you see anybody acting in a suspicious manner in the early hours of this morning?

“I would also urge local residents to please check CCTV and doorbell footage to see if this may have captured the incident, or the moments leading up to the incident.

“Thankfully, nobody was injured as a result of this attack, but it could have been much worse had the fire service not acted quickly to extinguish the fire.”