Developer serving Aylesbury builds over 600 affordable homes in one year

Hightown Housing Association constructed 610 new affordable homes in Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire, between April 2021 and March 2022.

Around half of the new homes were houses and half flats, 25% of them were for shared ownership and 75% for rent.

Rossway Quarter, Bushey

In total, Hightown built 448 new affordable homes for rent, 153 houses for shared ownership and nine buildings for rent for supported housing, 90% of the new homes were built on brownfield sites.

Despite the pandemic and other challenges, the association has built over 1,000 new affordable homes in the last two years and plans to build a further 1,000 affordable properties by 2024.

Hightown does not develop for open market sale or rent.

Hamilton Close, Buckingham

Around 31% of Hightown's lettings in 2021/22 went to homeless households which is well above the sector average.

Recent Hightown developments include 38 homes at Edge Street in Aylesbury; 44 homes at Poppy and Primrose Court in Hemel Hempstead; 55 homes at Rossway Quarter in Bushey; 56 homes at Monk Stone and Fearney Field in Chesham; and 50 homes at Dunkley Court and Hamilton Close in Buckingham.

David Bogle, chief executive at Hightown Housing Association, said: "I am delighted that Hightown has continued to deliver good quality, affordable new homes in our core areas of Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire over the past year.

"The need for affordable housing for local people and families who are priced out of the market is greater than ever so we are proud to have delivered over 600 new affordable homes in 2021/22.

"Our successful growth as a social landlord over recent years has been due to the commitment and hard work of our Hightown staff and the partners, funders, consultants and contractors who support them.''

Hightown is currently in the process of building 155 new affordable homes in Maylands Avenue, Hemel Hempstead - close to its head office.

Three new commercial units will be added at scheme in Maylands Business Park.