Plans approved to transform Aylesbury Vale farm into tourist site including apartments and camping

Bucks Council has okayed plans to turn a disused and dilapidated stable block into a public area including a cafe, farmshop, holiday letting homes, and a glamping area.

Pitchcott Hill Farm in North Marston is the area which is being transformed into a tourist-friendly country site.

The site in its current form

Boyer, the planning consultancy which secured the deal on behalf of the farm owners, advise the new site will cover one hectare.

A Boyer spokesman said: “After many years of disuse, the historic stable block will be converted to create small-scale flexible commercial floorspace.”

Included in the approved plans are small-scale studio co-work spaces, a multimedia workshop, a café/farm shop, three self-catered apartments, a shepherd’s hut and a yurt tent.

Before the opening the old unused grounds will be landscaped and a new meadow will be implemented.

Tony Langford, owner of Pitchcott Hill Farm said: “This planning permission will enable the expansion and diversification of Pitchcott Hill Farm, creating new accommodation and workspaces in this beautiful part of Buckinghamshire.

"The renovation of these buildings will create a community of people staying or working at the farm, benefiting from an environment where their health and wellbeing is prioritised, with mindfulness and other activities that encourage connection to nature.

“I am looking forward to consulting with people and businesses within the local community in the development of these plans.”

Bucks Council has previously labelled the existing site as a ‘non-designated heritage asset’, meaning the farm owners had to be mindful of the stable’s status when creating plans.

Boyer reports that this was achieved through discussions and brainstorming with two firm architects and a planning consultant to create a suitable design which addressed the site’s heritage value.

Boyer associate director Christopher Roberts, said: “We are very pleased to have secured planning permission for this project, which will see a disused historic building brought back into a use that will really benefit the local community.