Buckinghamshire Council tops local authority table for its sustainable travel plans

Bucks Council has topped a league table judging local authorities on their sustainable travel initiatives.

Among 59 council groups, Bucks Council leads the way in the Modeshift STARS scheme.

The council has the highest percentage of schools with a sustainable travel plan.

Students from Stoke Mandeville Combined School holding their Modeshift STARS Certificate of Accreditation

Bucks Council also finished fourth when judged on the quality of its travel plans.

Modeshift STARS is a Government funded project which encourages school-aged children and young people to walk, bike, scoot or get the bus to school.

Schools are graded based on how successful they are in getting students and parents to buy into sustainable methods of transport.

Students from Green Ridge Primary Academy holding their Modeshift STARS Certificate of Accreditation

Grades vary from Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Green.

Overall, there are now 60 schools (a total of 24,668 students) in Buckinghamshire with Modeshift STARS, an increase of 14% from the same time last year.

Through the scheme schools are given an online tool to help them plan, monitor and develop a nationally recognised strategy they can adopt.

Schools are graded based on how well they adopt Modeshift STARS’ School Travel Plan.

Students from Kingsbrook View Primary School holding their Modeshift STARS Certificate of Accreditation

Councillor Steven Broadbent, said: “I’d like to congratulate our school children and staff for working towards and maintaining their travel plans. I’d also like to thank the Schools Sustainable Travel team – who have helped our schools with green initiatives such as Bikeability, FootSteps and the Living Streets travel tracker.

“It’s also important to recognise the fantastic work that our School Crossing Patrollers do by encouraging those who choose to walk, cycle or scoot by assisting them with a safe place to cross roads near their schools.

“Although we have an impressive 60 schools currently in the scheme, I’m aware that we have some schools in the county who have been quietly working away on active and sustainable travel plans but are not yet registered on Modeshift. I’d encourage these schools to contact us so we can help them get started with their registration.”

More information on the School Travel Plan which has been adopted in Buckinghamshire can be found on the council’s website here.

