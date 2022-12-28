New 'squirrel' scout group launched in Aylesbury for children aged four and five

A scout group serving younger children in Aylesbury has been opened.

A Squirrel Drey has been created by the Aylesbury Scout Group for children aged four and five.

Aylesbury Scout Group has reported that it was inundated with requests from boys and girls wanting to join the new start up.

The squirrels drey in Aylesbury

A number of new volunteers have also been drafted in allowing the group to support extra boys and girls and expand the number of people in the drey.

Three volunteers and eight squirrels have began their scouting journey, with more children joining in the new year.

Hannah, five, said she liked making moors, going to the pantomime, listening to the stories and playing games.

Tamzyn Chisholm decided to volunteer as her daughter joined and she felt it would be a great opportunity

to help young children and also to meet other people. Tamzyn said, “I was never involved with scouts or guides. When the opportunity came along I thought it would be great to help children learn new skills and have a really fun time.”

The scouts organisation announced the launch of the squirrels earlier this year.

It is the first new age range group added to the scouts in 35 years, and follows a two-year pilot were the scheme was trialled in Northern Ireland.

Part of the reasoning behind launching the new age range was a recognition that youngsters reaching the age of four have been deeply affected by lockdowns and Covid restrictions.

Children who have recently reached the age of four, have spent roughly a third of their lives in lockdown.

Bev Delaney, lead volunteer for Squirrel Scouts in Buckinghamshire said: “The children in Squirrels can earn different badges. These range from Be Active and Exciting Experiments to Go Wild and Super Chef.

“At a meeting, they will often have a story and a song. These will often be followed by some games and an activity. An activity might include making a fruit kebab, meeting a local “superhero” or learning about themselves and others.”