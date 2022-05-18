Buckingham Half Marathon raises £4,000 for local charity

Nearly 200 runners took part, setting off from the playing fields in Maids Moreton before running around the local villages of Leckhampstead, Wicken, and Akeley.

More than 100 volunteers from Buckingham and Stowe Running Club ensured the event was another great success, raising over £4,000 for Great Horwood-based Medical Detection Dogs.

The race was won by Michael Aldridge, from Wootton Road Runners, who set a new course record in 1 hour 14 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And they're off - the start of the Buckingham Half Marathon

First woman home and second-time winner was Johanna Sharples, of Leighton Buzzard AC, in 1 hour 28 minutes.

The running club thanked its sponsors, Rainscourt Family Law Solicitors MK, the House Inspector, Russell and Butler, MWealth, and Bates Body Factory for their support.

It also thanked Buckingham Rugby Club for the use of their facilities and the many other local businesses and community groups who helped out.

Runners in the Buckingham Half Marathon

Medical Detection Dogs stall at the Buckingham Half Marathon